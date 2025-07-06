5 get 9/10 in Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings from sensational 14-8 win at Hull KR

By Peter Smith
Published 6th Jul 2025, 17:10 BST
Here's how the Rhinos players rated.placeholder image
Here's how the Rhinos players rated.
Leeds Rhinos produced a sensational second half performance in a stunning 14-8 win at Super League leaders Hull KR today.

Rhinos trailed 8-0 at half-time, but dominated the second 40 minutes, with Sam Lisone and Lachie Miller – with a try of the season contender – crossing to turn the game on its head. Here’s the Rhinos player ratings. Check back later for a full report.

Made a couple of mistakes, but tidied up well near Rhinos' line and was involved twice in the move before scoring a sensational try 9placeholder image
Made a couple of mistakes, but tidied up well near Rhinos' line and was involved twice in the move before scoring a sensational try 9
Went close a couple of times and did really well in the build-up to Miller’s try 8placeholder image
Went close a couple of times and did really well in the build-up to Miller’s try 8
Penalised for a high tackle which gave Hull KR two points, but caused the Robins problems with the ball 8placeholder image
Penalised for a high tackle which gave Hull KR two points, but caused the Robins problems with the ball 8
Some fantastic defence, involved twice in Miller’s try 9placeholder image
Some fantastic defence, involved twice in Miller’s try 9
No chances on attack, but carried the ball strongly against his former club 8placeholder image
No chances on attack, but carried the ball strongly against his former club 8
Had a mixed afternoon, quiet in the first half but very good in the second 8placeholder image
Had a mixed afternoon, quiet in the first half but very good in the second 8
Kicked well and tried to get things going, failing to land a one-pointer wasn’t costly 7placeholder image
Kicked well and tried to get things going, failing to land a one-pointer wasn’t costly 7
Related topics:Peter SmithHull KRRhinosSuper League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice