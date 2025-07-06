5 get 9/10 in Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings from sensational 14-8 win at Hull KR
By Peter Smith
Published 6th Jul 2025, 17:10 BST
Leeds Rhinos produced a sensational second half performance in a stunning 14-8 win at Super League leaders Hull KR today.
Rhinos trailed 8-0 at half-time, but dominated the second 40 minutes, with Sam Lisone and Lachie Miller – with a try of the season contender – crossing to turn the game on its head. Here’s the Rhinos player ratings. Check back later for a full report.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.