Leeds Rhinos boss says 'we beat ourselves' after shock loss to Catalans Dragons

Jake Connor and other injured players watch on as Leeds Rhinos slump to a 16-8 defeat by Catalans Dragons at AMT Headingley. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Frustrated coach Brad Arthur felt Leeds Rhinos “beat ourselves” in their shock 16-8 home loss to Catalans Dragons.

Leeds needed a point to secure a top-four finish in Betfred Super League and a home play-off, but their five-game winning run came to an end as they produced one of their poorest performances of the campaign. A home tie in the end of season series is still in Rhinos’ hands, but they are left hoping Leigh Leopards beat St Helens tomorrow (Friday).

That would see Leeds drop to fourth, but fifth-placed Saints would remain four points behind. If Saints win, Rhinos will stay third going into the final round, but Leigh and Saints could both overhaul them should they win their final match - against lowly Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers respectively - and Leeds lose at Wigan Warriors next Friday.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Arthur admitted: “It’s frustrating, we’ve seen a couple of those performances this year. Our losses look the same - we’re in positions where we probably can win the game, but we find ways to lose it.”

He admitted: “We got a lot of moments, big plays and execution wrong. It’s disappointing because I don’t know where it has come from. When we get frustrated we’ve got to learn to relax and calm down, but we keep chasing and trying to force the issue. We need to be more patient. We beat ourselves.”

Arthur remains confident his side can make amends at Wigan next week. He added: “We’ve been good at responding and that’s all that matters now, the response. It’s a pretty easy fix, we just need everyone to do their job and not go above it.”