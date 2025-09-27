'Shattered': Leeds Rhinos boss gutted after loss to St Helens, refuses to blame match officials

Video referee Chris Kendall overruled the on-field call to award this try to St Helens' Jon Bennison. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur was almost lost for words after his side’s “shattering” play-off loss to St Helens.

Rhinos led from the 13th minute, but Saints scored an incredible winning try from a penalty awarded in the final seconds. The kick to touch was taken after the hooter sounded, but the visitors managed to keep the ball alive for Shane Wright to touch down,

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Arthur admitted he was “shattered” by the result and manner of it. He said: “It’s shattered for the players who have worked their backside off all year and invested so much into that performance. I am shattered for our fans who have invested so much into our team. It’s a cruel game sometimes and I don’t think we deserve for it to end like that, but it did and we have to deal with it. It is going to be a tough pill to swallow for a while, but it is going to have to make us better.”

A number of incidents went against Leeds, with video referee Chris Kendall disallowing a touchdown by Ash Handley and awarding one to Saints’ Jon Bennison, both times overruling the on-field decision. Referee Jack Smith also decided against issuing a card to Curtis Sironen 13 minutes from time after he appeared to drop a hand into James McDonnell’s face

Arthur insisted: “I am not going to start heaping rubbish on referees and the video decisions. Everyone can make their own opinion of it. What I will say is we worked extremely hard to win that game and put yourselves in a position where we probably should have. I am a bit lost for words, except that I am extremely proud of the group.

“Sometimes you don’t get what you deserve. It’s part of life, we’ve got to try to find a way to bounce back from it and use that as fuel throughout the pre-season, work hard and make sure if we get put in that position again it doesn’t happen.

“Both teams went at it hard, it was a tough contest and maybe a couple of tough calls didn’t help the situation. It just makes it hard when sometimes it is out of your control - it felt like some of it was out of our control. Some unlucky moments went against us.”