Leeds Rhinos news: Max Simpson and Keenan Palasia injury update after 34-0 win v Hull FC

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos are hopeful centre Max Simpson will be cleared of serious injury after a scare in today’s 34-0 win at Hull FC.

The 21-year-old’s first Betfred Super League game for three years ended after 65 minutes when he was caught by a high tackle which was placed on report. Play was stopped for around 10 minutes as Simpson was treated on the field before being taken off on a stretcher.

It was a worrying situation after the youngster’s horrific run of injuries, but - speaking in his post-match press conference - Leeds coach Brad Arthur said: “I'm not 100 per cent sure, but they are pretty confident it’s all precautionary at the moment - fingers crossed.”

The team boss added: “He has gone to get checked now and he's in good spirits, he’s just a bit tight. It was a pretty nasty collision, but as you'd expect, they'll take it real cautious with him.”

Simpson suffered an ankle injury during Rhinos’ defeat at Toulouse Olympique in July, 2022. Anterior cruciate ligament damage the following January kept him off the field until this summer and he featured in only two reserves games, playing 40 minutes of each, before today’s first team call up.

Arthur admitted the latest setback is “unfortunate”, but he stressed: “There's every possibility he’s fine and good to go. The whole game looks after those neck injuries and takes it very seriously and sometimes it can look worse than it actually is.”

Simpson was drafted into the side in place of co-captain Ash Handley who has a groin injury and is expected to miss next Thursday’s game at Huddersfield Giants. Leeds welcomed back Mikolaj Oledzki (fractured cheekbone) and Cooper Jenkins (ankle), but fellow prop Keenan Palasia dropped out hours before kick off with a knee problem.

Arthur said: “It was this morning - 10am - we made that change. He knew about it after training yesterday, he just said his knee was a bit grumbly from last week. He trained all right Wednesday and Friday, but something stirred it up and we have a short turnaround so we'll see what happens there.”