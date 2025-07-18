Leeds led only 10-6 at the break, but scored five tries in a dominant second half performance as Salford tired and their discipline fell apart. It’s hard to quibble after such a convincing scoreline, but Rhinos will need to be much better in the tougher games to come.

Kallum Watkins got over the line in the opening moments, but video referee Marcus Griffiths agreed with the on-field call of ‘no try’, Harry Newman having knocked-on from Jake Connor’s kick. Another chance went begging when Brodie Croft’s grubber kick bounced away from Ryan Hall and Leeds made some early errors which prevented them applying sustained pressure. Salford almost went ahead when a poor pass by Croft was hacked on, by Ethan Rhan, but he didn’t have the legs to go all the way, then Joe Mellor was tackled just short from acting-half.

Rhinos eventually got on the board at the end of the opening quarter. It was a good try, Alfie Edgell crossing from a terrific offload by Ash Handley after Croft, Connor and Lachie Miller. Then in the set from the restart, Edgell scored again and this was even better. Ryan Hall’s powerful run began it on the right-flank, Newman, James McDonnell and Jarrod O’Connor kept the ball moving and then Connor’s long pass was finished with a dive by the left-winger.

Leeds should have been good enough to kick on, but Salford were the better side for the rest of the half and a farcical decision by video official Griffiths helped them get back in the game. Ryan Brierley chipped ahead and touched the ball down on the in-goal line, Referee Rush said no try, Griffiths watched innumerable replays and, with both teams ready for Leeds’ tap restart, awarded the try. There’s supposed to be clear evidence to overturn the on-field call, which there wasn’t. If there had been, he wouldn’t have needed so many replays.

Anyway, Salford could have gone in ahead. Connor’s last-ditch tackle barged Ryan into touch and Sam Lisone held up Joe Shorrocks over the line. In the final seconds, Declan Murphy raced over from inside Salford’s half, Rush said ‘no’ and the coin came down tails this time, with Leeds receiving a penalty for obstruction. That was unlucky and Salford, on chances, were unfortunate not to lead.

Rhinos gave themselves some breathing space six minutes after the break when Connor dropped the ball off to Miller who found himself in space and made full use of it. Connor’s second conversion made it 16-6 and he booted a penalty in the next set.

On 53 minutes Croft was tackled off the ball in front of the posts and Matty Foster was sin-binned as a result. Against 12 men, Leeds turned down the two and Edgell completed his hat-trick off Connor’s pass.

It was a costly sin-binning. While Foster was off, Newman scored at the end of a move he, Handley and James Bentley were involved in; then James McDonnell raced in from Croft’s pass. Connor landed a late 40-20 from which Cooker Jenkins touched down and the scrum-half landed his seventh goal from eight attempts.

Leeds gave a debut to 18-year-old Presley Cassell in the final quarter. A strong run with his first touch earned a penalty for a high tackle, leading to McDonnell’s try. The crowd was 11,843 and the penalties went seven-two in the hosts’ favour (three-one in the first half). Rhinos received four of the six set restarts.

Rhinos’ reserves ran in 12 tries to beat Salford 68-12 in the curtain-raiser. Oscar Brown and Dylan Proud both scored a hat-trick and Zak Lloyd touched down twice as well as landing eight goals from as many attempts. Other try scorers were Harry Smith (2), Joe Diskin and Lore Jones-Buchanan. George Brown and Riley Lumb added a conversion each.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Hall, Newman, Handley, Edgell, Croft, Connor, Jenkins, O’Connor, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, Watkins. Subs Smith, Lisone, Ackers, Cassell.

Salford Red Devils: Murphy, Connell, Hankinson, D Russell, Ryan, Brierley, O Russell, Ormondroyd, Mellor, C Hill, Whitehead, Foster, Shorrocks. Subs Wilson Glover, Chan, Morgan.

Referee: Liam Rush (Dewsbury/Batley). Attendance:

Leeds Rhinos 42, Salford Red Devils 6

Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one) Didn't do anything wrong, couple of decent half-breaks and scored a good try 7

Wing: Ryan Hall (no 5) Some powerful runs, including one which set up Rhinos' second try 6

Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) Involved in the second touchdown and scored one himself 6

Centre: Ash Handley (no 4) Terrific offload to his winger for the opening try, but at least one mistake 6