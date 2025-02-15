There was nothing in the game for the opening quarter, but Trinity then scored three tries in 10 minutes - and had another disallowed - to go 14-0 ahead. Rhinos pulled six points back on the stroke of half-time, but Wakefield weren’t to be denied, despite being reduced to 12 men for a spell with Mason Lino in the sin-bin.

The hosts scored their second try in the final minute, but it was too little too late. It was a remarkable victory for Trinity who were under pressure for most of the second period. Leeds lacked go-forward and composure and failed to make use of a penalty count in their favour.

The game turned on that 10-minute spell midway through the first half. Trinity broke the deadlock when Tom Johnstone kept the ball alive following a kick on the last, Jake Trueman picked up and Jowitt crossed off a one-two with Corey Hall.

Referee Aaron Moore signalled a try and it was awarded after video official Liam Rush decided the winger wasn’t in touch before getting the ball away. Jowitt converted. In the next set Trueman split the defence and out-foxed Jake Connor before putting the supporting Jowitt in again.

Moments later Oli Pratt ran through the defence to touch down, but the on-field call of ‘try’ was overturned by Rush who spotted an obstruction. The pressure continued, however and rampant Trinity grabbed their third try when Liam Hood followed up his own kick, Connor fumbled and Mason Lino grounded the ball.

Leeds hadn’t looked like scoring, but got on the board on the final play of the opening half when Brodie Croft grubbered behind the line and Harry Newman ran through to touch down. Moore indicated no try, but was again overruled by his video assistant.

Leeds did most of the attacking after the interval, but Trinity’s defence was magnificent and didn’t crack until the final minute when Sam Lisone went over from close-range and Connor added the conversion to his touchline goal following Newman’s try.

Trinity lost Lino for a spell in the final quarter following a high tackle on Riley Lumb and Morgan Gannon went close for Leeds soon afterwards, but it would have been an injustice if they’d got anything from the game.

Leeds Rhinos: Connor, Lumb, Handley, Newman, R Hall, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Palasia, McDonnell, Bentley, C Smith. Subs Lisone, Holroyd, Gannon, Edgell.

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt, M Russell, Pratt, C Hall, Johnstone, Trueman, Lino, McMeeken, Hood, Hamlin-Uele, Croft, Storton, Pitts. Subs O Russell, Doyle, Vagana, Faatili.

Referee: Aaron Moore (Wigan). Attendance: 15,364.

1 . Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity Here's how the Rhinos players rated. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Full-back: Jake Connor (squad number 18) Error led to Trinity’s third try, couldn’t prevent the second, but did land a touchline goal 4 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Wing: Riley Lumb (no 23) Had torrid time on the left flank 4 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Centre: Ash Handley (no 4) Took an early knock, struggled to deal with Trinity’s impressive right-edge 5 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

5 . Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) Trinity’s decisive three-try burst followed his knock-on at the end of the first quarter, deserves credit for his try and one excellent offload 5 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales