Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings from 92-0 thrashing of Wests Warriors

Coach Brad Arthur fielded a strong 17 for the Challenge Cup third round tie and saw his men put in a professional performance, with several individuals standing out. Leeds led 44-0 at half time and ran in 16 tries in all, with two players grabbing a hat-trick and another finishing with 32 points. Here’s how the Rhinos players rated in their final game before Betfred Super League begins next weekend.
1. Leeds Rhinos 92, Wests Warriors 0
Here's how the Rhinos players rated. Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos
2. Full-back: Jake Connor (squad number 18)
Some lovely touches, 14 goals from 16 attempts and a try so couldn't do a lot more 8 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Wing: Riley Lumb (no 23)
Scored an early try, but didn’t make much headway after that 6. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Ash Handley (no 4)
Still adjusting to the centre role, but posed a considerable threat in the first half 7. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Harry Newman (no 3)
Was kept quite quiet in his 100th Rhinos appearance, though he set up a try for his winger; rested for the second half 6. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Wing: Ryan Hall (no 5)
Bagged three tries, some strong carries, but won’t want to be reminded of his knock-on 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com