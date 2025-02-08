Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings from 92-0 thrashing of Wests Warriors

By Peter Smith
Published 8th Feb 2025, 14:45 BST
Updated 8th Feb 2025, 17:30 BST
Ten Leeds Rhinos players got on the scoresheet as the Super League side powered to a 92-0 win over amateurs Wests Warriors today.

Coach Brad Arthur fielded a strong 17 for the Challenge Cup third round tie and saw his men put in a professional performance, with several individuals standing out. Leeds led 44-0 at half time and ran in 16 tries in all, with two players grabbing a hat-trick and another finishing with 32 points. Here’s how the Rhinos players rated in their final game before Betfred Super League begins next weekend.

1. Leeds Rhinos 92, Wests Warriors 0

Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos

Some lovely touches, 14 goals from 16 attempts and a try so couldn't do a lot more 8

2. Full-back: Jake Connor (squad number 18)

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Scored an early try, but didn’t make much headway after that 6.

3. Wing: Riley Lumb (no 23)

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Still adjusting to the centre role, but posed a considerable threat in the first half 7.

4. Centre: Ash Handley (no 4)

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Was kept quite quiet in his 100th Rhinos appearance, though he set up a try for his winger; rested for the second half 6.

5. Centre: Harry Newman (no 3)

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Bagged three tries, some strong carries, but won’t want to be reminded of his knock-on 7

6. Wing: Ryan Hall (no 5)

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

