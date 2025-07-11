Leeds Rhinos man taken to hospital after horror injury in loss to St Helens

A Leeds Rhinos player was taken to hospital following this evening’s 6-0 loss to St Helens at AMT Headingley.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki went off late in the second half and coach Brad Arthur told his post-match press conference: “They’ve taken him to hospital. It doesn’t look good, he might have a fracture to his face. We will have to wait and see. He is pretty beat up, he is on the gas and they’ll get him up to hospital. They’ll get him looked at and see where to go from there. It could be surgery, who knows?”

Of how the injury happened, Arthur added: “He thinks he got a shoulder flush on his head, but we don’t want to be making rash statements until we’ve actually seen it. There has to be some sort of force on his head for him to have a fracture, but how it happened, I don’t know.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the game itself, Arthur described it as a “frustrating 80 minutes”. He said: “Everyone was trying to come up with something special to win it on their own. We didn’t play as a team and that led to errors. The harder we tried, the worse it got. We tried not as a team, but as individuals.

“We didn’t deserve to win that game. They out-played us. It’s a good lesson and we need to learn it pretty quickly - everyone needs to do their role, but we need to do it as a team.”