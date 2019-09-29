Child among injured after car crashed into Leeds church building

A CHILD was taken to hospital after being injured when a car ploughed into a church building on the outskirts of Leeds city centre today.

Police, fire and ambulance were called to UCKG Help Centre on Regent Street just before noon to reports that a Peugeot car had struck a building.

The scene of the crash on Regent Street

A child's buggy appears to have been badly damaged in the collision.

Police said early reports were that three or four people had been injured during the incident, including a child.

Inspector Carlton Young of West Yorkshire Police said the child suffered a minor graze and cut to the forehead and was taken to hospital.

A man who has spoken to people inside the police cordon at the accident scene said: "The car has tried to avoid an accident and has gone into the church.

"A couple of people have been rushed to hospital.

"I have been told the baby is OK"

One member of UCKG, who didn't want to be named, said: "The service was just finishing so everyone was leaving.

"The car crashed into the door and it fell back.

"Some people were injured, including a woman who was holding a baby. I don't think there was a baby in the pram.

"One lady was walking outside and I think she had a head injury. I'm not sure how badly."

The new UCKG Help Centre at 12 Regent Street, opened in January.

Describing itself as ‘far more than a church’, the charity’s aims are to provide practical, emotional and spiritual support for all-comers and help for people wanting to make a new start, whatever their situation in life.