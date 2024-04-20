Knottingley crash: Man arrested after elderly pedestrian hit by car on Pontefract Road
The crash happened in Pontefract Road, Knottingley, shortly after 10pm yesterday (Friday April 19). Police received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
It was reported that the driver failed to stop at the scene.
A silver Peugeot 307 was located by police nearby on Headlands Lane, which is believed to be the vehicle involved in the accident.
A 30-year-old man was arrested and is currently in custody. The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital where his injuries are serious but not thought to be life threatening.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or who has dashcam footage of the vehicle involved both in the lead up to or following this collision.
“Anyone with information is asked to make contact via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240210046.”