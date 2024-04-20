Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The crash happened in Pontefract Road, Knottingley, shortly after 10pm yesterday (Friday April 19). Police received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

It was reported that the driver failed to stop at the scene.

A man has been arrested after an elderly pedestrian was hit by a car on Pontefract Road, Knottingley (File image by Google/National World)

A silver Peugeot 307 was located by police nearby on Headlands Lane, which is believed to be the vehicle involved in the accident.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and is currently in custody. The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital where his injuries are serious but not thought to be life threatening.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or who has dashcam footage of the vehicle involved both in the lead up to or following this collision.