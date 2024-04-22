Armley Park: Four-year-old girl seriously injured in Leeds e-scooter hit-and-run crash

A four-year-old girl has been seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Leeds.
Police in Leeds are appealing for information following the collision involving an e-scooter.

The collision happened in Armley Park at 4.25pm yesterday (Sunday, April 21). The e-scooter and its rider left then left the park and went onto Stanningley Road.

A four-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have witnessed it, or who may have video footage of it, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 13240213100.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

