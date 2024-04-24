Burglary attempt at Leeds home led police to £57,000 of cannabis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to South Parkway in Seacroft in the early hours of June 29, 2022 after members of the public heard breaking glass and men shouting.

On arrival, they found the back door of the property open. Inside they found Jedrzej Borkowski who claimed the men had tried to burgle his home.

But officers then searched the property and found two rooms locked, but detected the strong smell of cannabis, Leeds Crown Court heard.

They used a door ram to gain entry and they found 19 plants with the associated growing paraphernalia, and boxes of cannabis. It was estimated it had a street value of up to £57,000.

Burglars tried to break into the home on South Parkway, which police later found contained huge amounts of cannabis. (library pics by Google Maps / National World)

Following his arrest, the 32-year-old accepted it was his, but said it was for personal use. He later admitted production of cannabis, dealing in cannabis and failing to surrender to bail.

This was after he failed to show for a previous court appearance and was at large for more than three months. He was later arrested and has spent the past two months on remand.

Mitigating, Jeremy Barton said Borkowski’s remand had been “the best thing to happen” and allowed him to dry out from smoking cannabis.

He said he had been a heavy user and that it had “taken over his life”. He added: “Since he has been in prison, it’s the longest he has been without cannabis and feels incredibly well and healthy. He is proud to say it’s the best he has ever felt.”

He said Borkowski has no previous convictions, had come from Poland in 2011 and had always been in full-time employment, proving to be a “useful member of society”.

Judge Penelope Belcher said Borkowski’s initial claim the drugs were for him was “nonsense”, but took into account his lack of previous convictions.