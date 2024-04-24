Albion Court Wakefield: Police launch appeal after man assaulted in city centre
Police have launched an appeal following the assault that took place earlier this month. West Yorkshire Police received a call on Monday April 15 at 2.30am following a fight in Albion Court, off Westgate.
The police understand that a verbal altercation had taken place in the doorway of the Mex Bar before the incident.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital with injuries to face and upper body.
Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Albion Court area on the day of the incident who witnessed the assault or has any further information.
A spokesperson for the police said: “Two males are understood to have been involved in the assault.
“They are described as white and aged in their mid-20s. One suspect was around 6ft 3in tall and was wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt, black baseball cap and black glasses.
“The other is described as around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair, wearing a lighter zip-up jacket.
“Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Mex Bar or the wider Albion Court area and witnessed any part of this incident or has any information about the males involved.”
Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting crime reference 13240199645, or online via the LiveChat feature.