Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched an appeal following the assault that took place earlier this month. West Yorkshire Police received a call on Monday April 15 at 2.30am following a fight in Albion Court, off Westgate.

The police understand that a verbal altercation had taken place in the doorway of the Mex Bar before the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital with injuries to face and upper body.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Albion Court area on the day of the incident who witnessed the assault or has any further information.

Police have launched an appeal over an assault that happened in Albion Court, Wakefield, on Monday April 15. Photo: Google Street View of the area

A spokesperson for the police said: “Two males are understood to have been involved in the assault.

“They are described as white and aged in their mid-20s. One suspect was around 6ft 3in tall and was wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt, black baseball cap and black glasses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The other is described as around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair, wearing a lighter zip-up jacket.

“Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Mex Bar or the wider Albion Court area and witnessed any part of this incident or has any information about the males involved.”