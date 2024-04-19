Asdale Road crash: 13-year-old schoolboy in serious condition after being hit by car in Wakefield

A 13-year-old boy is in hospital following a serious collision in Wakefield.  
By Charles Gray
Published 19th Apr 2024, 13:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The crash happened at about 8.25am yesterday (Thursday) on Asdale Road when a grey Fiat 500 travelling towards Denby Dale Road was in collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 13-year-old boy, was taken to hospital for further treatment where his condition is said to be serious but stable.

An air ambulance was seen to have landed at the scene.

The crash happened on Asdale Road in WakefieldThe crash happened on Asdale Road in Wakefield
The crash happened on Asdale Road in Wakefield

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police has asked anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of the vehicle or pedestrian prior to it is, to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility.

Anyone who has dash cam or CCTV footage that may assist is also asked to contact the team.  

The log reference is 298 of 18 April. 

Related topics:WakefieldAir ambulanceWest Yorkshire Police