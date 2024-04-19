Asdale Road crash: 13-year-old schoolboy in serious condition after being hit by car in Wakefield
The crash happened at about 8.25am yesterday (Thursday) on Asdale Road when a grey Fiat 500 travelling towards Denby Dale Road was in collision with a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a 13-year-old boy, was taken to hospital for further treatment where his condition is said to be serious but stable.
An air ambulance was seen to have landed at the scene.
West Yorkshire Police has asked anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of the vehicle or pedestrian prior to it is, to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility.
Anyone who has dash cam or CCTV footage that may assist is also asked to contact the team.
The log reference is 298 of 18 April.