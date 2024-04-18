Monkhill Drive Pontefract: Woman arrested after police called to 'disturbance' as man rushed to hospital
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent after a “disturbance” at a house in Pontefract.
The incident, that was reported at 6.45pm yesterday (April 17), saw police called to Monkhill Drive where two people were found with injuries that required medical attention.
Officers said that an injured man was taken to hospital for further treatment, although his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A woman was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody while enquiries continue.”