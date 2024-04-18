Monkhill Drive Pontefract: Woman arrested after police called to 'disturbance' as man rushed to hospital

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent after a “disturbance” at a house in Pontefract.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 18th Apr 2024, 12:01 BST
The incident, that was reported at 6.45pm yesterday (April 17), saw police called to Monkhill Drive where two people were found with injuries that required medical attention.

A woman has been arrested after reports of a "disturbance" at a house on Monkhill Drive, Pontefract, on April 17. Photo: Google.

Officers said that an injured man was taken to hospital for further treatment, although his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A woman was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody while enquiries continue.”

