Drunken Leeds thug bizarrely tried to ram flat-screen TV into girlfriend's mouth during row
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ryan Walton also tried to rip a radiator off the wall and picked up a bedside table to throw at the woman, Leeds Crown Court heard. The couple had been at a friend’s house drinking on April 18 last year and both were intoxicated, prosecutor Adam Walker said.
But when they returned to Bramley she tried to persuade Walton to eat something to help sober him up, but he took exception and an argument began. At around 11.15pm, he turned violent and he dragged her from the bed and tried to punch her, but she blocked him and punched him back.
He then lunged at her, putting his hands around her neck but she kicked him away. But he then grabbed the television and tried to push it into her mouth, causing her lip to split and leaving one of her teeth embedded in her mouth. He then picked up the table and was about to throw it but stopped. He then tried to remove the wall-mounted radiator but it was attached by the plumbing.
The woman managed to escape and called the police but 30-year-old Walton, of Theaker Lane, Armley, fled the scene. He was found by officers but refused to go quietly and had to be PAVA sprayed as he was arrested. He later gave a no-comment interview during his police interview.
Then on October 14, Walton had been at a snooker tournament throughout the day and there was a free bar, so began drinking. He later rang the woman and asked to see her, but she was with her grandfather so refused. He went uninvited and there was an altercation while Walton was in drink, Mr Walker said.
The woman told him to leave and there was a scuffle that ensued which resulted in her clothes being torn. The woman’s grandfather tried to intervene and he was struck. Walton also bit the woman’s arm.
Sign up today and get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter
A neighbour then got involved and the woman and her grandfather were able to get back into the house with Walton continuing to bang on the door. The police arrived and he was arrested again.
He was held on remand, and later admitted two counts of ABH, assault and intentional strangulation. He has no previous convictions.
Mitigating, Ben Campbell pointed out that Walton had never been before the courts before and that punches were thrown by both during the first incident. A probation report found that father-of-two Walton had been drinking to excess at the time stemming from issues in his life.
Judge Richard Mansell KC said he would hand him a suspended sentence because he had shown remorse, had done self-help work in prison during his time on remand and had a “strong work record”.
He gave him 18 months’ jail, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to enrol in the Building Better Relationships domestic violence course, and complete 10 rehabilitation days.