Detectives from West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following the large fight involving weapons near Kirkstall Road last night (Sunday) where a number of men suffered stab wounds.

At 11.48pm a number of residents contacted police reporting men armed with machetes and other weapons attacking each other in Burley Hill Drive.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene but those involved had left.

Police at the scene after the brawl on Burley Hill Drive, in Kirkstall (Photo by Simon Hulme)

Two badly damaged vehicles, a Mitsubishi Shogun and a Volkswagen Passat, were found abandoned at the scene.

Five men believed to have been involved in the fighting have been traced, some of whom have knife wounds, and police are looking for others involved.

Two men, aged 22 and 25, had received serious head injuries. A 35-year-old man had received a fractured elbow, and a 22-year-old man had hand injuries. All are continuing to receive hospital treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

They have all been arrested in connection with the incident, as has a 23-year-old man who remains in police custody.

Two other men, who attended hospital in Bradford with suspected stab injuries, left prior to police arriving and enquiries are ongoing to trace them.

A scene and road closures remain in place around Burley Hill Drive while forensic examination is carried out.

Detective Inspector Dan Ridgway, of Leeds District CID, said: “This has clearly been a significant violent incident and we are treating it very seriously.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding it, and to ensure that all those involved are identified and traced to receive any necessary medical treatment and as suspects in the investigation.

“We are aware that this disturbance in the street was seen by several members of the public and we would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of it, particularly anyone with any relevant phone, dashcam or CCTV footage.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community, and we are liaising with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people.”