Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called late on Sunday evening to reports that men armed with machetes and other weapons were attacking each other in Burley Hill Drive.

West Yorkshire Police have today (Wednesday) that a total of six men have been arrested and have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police reported on Monday that a number of the men who were traced had received significant injuries and that two badly damaged vehicles were found abandoned at the scene.

Police are appealing for information following a large fight involving weapons near Kirkstall Road. Picture: Simon Hulme

Two men, aged 22 and 25, had received serious head injuries, a 35-year-old man had received a fractured elbow, and a 22-year-old man had hand injuries.

Two other men reportedly attended hospital in Bradford with suspected stab injuries but left prior to police arriving. It’s not clear if these two men have been arrested by police.

Detective Inspector Dan Ridgway, of Leeds District CID, said: “This has clearly been a significant violent incident and we are treating it very seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding it, and to ensure that all those involved are identified and traced to receive any necessary medical treatment and as suspects in the investigation.

“We are aware that this disturbance in the street was seen by several members of the public and we would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of it, particularly anyone with any relevant phone, dashcam or CCTV footage.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community, and we are liaising with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people.”