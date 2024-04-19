Jamie Meah: 22-year-old Leeds man appears in court charged with murder
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ranei Wilks appeared in custody at Leeds Magistrates’ Court this morning after being charged with the killing of teenager Jamie Meah in March of last year.
He is also charged with the attempted murder of a 16-year-old boy and possession of a knife. Wilks, who is from Leeds, was arrested when he stepped off a flight from Turkey last night. No pleas were entered and the case was moved to Leeds Crown Court. Remanded back into custody, Wilks will make an appearance at the crown court on April 23.
Jamie Meah, 18, died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in an attack at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace in Armley on Friday March 31. A 16-year-old boy, who was travelling with Jamie in a taxi before the attack, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
An appeal was put out to trace Wilks, along with three others who remain at large.
Sign up today and get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter
Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for information to help locate three other men they have previously named as wanted over his murder.
Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe, and Enham Nishat, all now aged 21, are believed to have fled abroad shortly after the incident, before they were identified as suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact HMET via 101 quoting Operation Plunket, reference 13230180255, or online at the LiveChat.
Information can also be given online via the Major Incident Public Portal. Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.