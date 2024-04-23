Clark Road: Woman charged with possession of multiple weapons and criminal damage in Leeds

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with possession of weapons and criminal damage after police stopped a vehicle in Leeds on Monday.
Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 16:43 BST
Police received a number of calls at around 7pm yesterday (April 22) reporting a group of people in a car on Clark Road in the Richmond Hill area being seen in possession of a machete in suspicious circumstances.

One of the calls also reported damage being caused to a nearby address on Pontefract Lane.

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with possession of multiple weapons and criminal damage. Picture by Google

Armed officers rushed to the area and stopped the car on Selby Road where they arrested two men and a woman on suspicion of possession of offensive weapons and criminal damage.

Emma Smith, aged 33, of Selby Road, has been charged with possession of a machete, possession of a knuckle duster and criminal damage and has been bailed to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on May 9.

The two men arrested have since been released without charge.

