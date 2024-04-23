Clark Road: Woman charged with possession of multiple weapons and criminal damage in Leeds
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police received a number of calls at around 7pm yesterday (April 22) reporting a group of people in a car on Clark Road in the Richmond Hill area being seen in possession of a machete in suspicious circumstances.
One of the calls also reported damage being caused to a nearby address on Pontefract Lane.
Armed officers rushed to the area and stopped the car on Selby Road where they arrested two men and a woman on suspicion of possession of offensive weapons and criminal damage.
Emma Smith, aged 33, of Selby Road, has been charged with possession of a machete, possession of a knuckle duster and criminal damage and has been bailed to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on May 9.
The two men arrested have since been released without charge.