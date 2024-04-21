1 . Martin Urban

Martin Urban, 54, of Barton Terrace, Beeston, was jailed for 16 months after he admitted a charge of actual bodily harm. It came after he launched an attack on a 15-year-old autistic boy who boarded a public bus in Leeds on his way home from school on March 20. Urban accused him of stealing his coat and phone, as the puzzled boy tried to tell him he had just finished school. Photo: National World