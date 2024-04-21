This week, our court round-up also includes a sick stalker who stamped a woman’s pet cat to death in an incident that a judge compared to the 1987 film Fatal Attraction.
Here are five of the criminals who have been sentenced this week -
1. Martin Urban
Martin Urban, 54, of Barton Terrace, Beeston, was jailed for 16 months after he admitted a charge of actual bodily harm. It came after he launched an attack on a 15-year-old autistic boy who boarded a public bus in Leeds on his way home from school on March 20. Urban accused him of stealing his coat and phone, as the puzzled boy tried to tell him he had just finished school. Photo: National World
2. Michael Brown
Michael Brown, 34, of no fixed address, was jailed for 40 months after admitting a charge of robbery, theft and possession of a bladed article. It came after he pulled a large kitchen knife out at the Euro Garages business off Peel Avenue in Durkar, Wakefield, when a shop worker tried to stop him from stealing vapes on March 16. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. Zdenek Jevicky
Zdeneck Jevicky, 27, of Hardy Croft, Wakefield, was jailed for three years after admitting a charge of stalking causing serious alarm or distress. In one incident, he stamped a woman's pet cat to death and left it in a box at her home in an attack compared by a judge to a scene from the 1987 film Fatal Attraction. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. Charmaine Grimshaw
Charmaine Grimshaw, 38, of Broadlea Crescent, Bramley, was jailed for 48 months after admitting a charge of robbery and assault. In an incident in November, she forced a terrified 82-year-old woman to hand over her bank card in her own home in Kirkstall. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
5. Kieran Richards
Kieran Richards, 22, of Ferrand Avenue, Bradford, was jailed for 28 months and banned from driving for 23 months after admitting ABH, aggravated vehicle taking, going equipped for theft, burglary and theft of a car. In one incident in May 2021, he attacked his ex-girlfriend - and later offered her £2,000 to drop the charges. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/National World