Ahmed Sablu caught the train and had booked a room at Leeds Ibis hotel after targeting what he thought was a child. But the profile was a decoy run by the hunter group, Predator Exposure, who had created the image of the girl using CGI. They confronted Sablu when he arrived at Leeds Railway Station on February 12.

Sablu (pictured) was confronted by Predator Exposure after he tried to meet a 12-year-old girl at Leeds Railway Station (pics by Predator Exposure / Google Maps)

The 24-year-old first made contact with the girl on December 30, sending a friend request. They traded hundreds of messages over the following weeks on different platforms, including Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, prosecutor Jennifer Gatland told Leeds Crown Court.

She said most of the conversation was “fairly everyday” about what they had been doing, and did not have any explicit content, although the profile repeatedly made it clear she was just 12 and was attending school.

But Sablu then said he was planning to come to Leeds, would book a hotel with a double bed and wanted to have a shower with the girl. They agreed to meet on February 12 when Sablu was intercepted, having caught the train from his home on Spring Road, Clacton-on-Sea.

Predator Exposure livestreamed the confrontation before he was arrested and led away to be put in to the back of a police van. He told officers: “I’m sorry, I messed up.” However, he then gave a no-comment interview at the police station.

They later found that he had booked the room at the Ibis in Leeds for that day. He later admitted attempting to meet a child following grooming. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds, where he has been held on remand.

A pre-sentence report prepared by probation had suggested Sablu had minimised his offending, but his barrister Matthew Harding, said many such child-sex offenders often have a “degree of reluctance” to accept their attraction to children.

Mr Harding said: “He accepts what he did was wrong. The majority of messages he sent were mundane. There was little of the gratuitous or explicit language often found in offences of this nature.”

Sablu, who is from Bangladesh, was in the UK on a student Visa, which has now expired.

Judge Richard Mansell KC told him: “It was perfectly clear that she was just 12. It became clear you were sexually interested in her.”

Judge Mansell made reference to Sablu’s comments to officers about “messing up”, and told him: “The only way you messed up is that you got caught, travelling many miles to meet someone you thought was a 12-year-old girl.

“You were fully intent of having sex with her in that hotel room. You have absolutely no insight into the gravity of your actions.”

He gave him 12 months’ jail, with a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), and put him on the sex offender register for the same period of time.