Detectives from West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following a large fight involving weapons near Kirkstall Road last night (Sunday) where a number of men suffered stab wounds. Here’s everything you need to know...

What happened?

At 11.48pm last night, a number of residents contacted police reporting men armed with machetes and other weapons attacking each other in Burley Hill Drive.

Police are appealing for information following a large fight involving weapons near Kirkstall Road. Picture: Simon Hulme

Armed officers were deployed to the scene but those involved had left.

What injuries were sustained?

Two men, aged 22 and 25, had received serious head injuries. A 35-year-old man had received a fractured elbow, and a 22-year-old man had hand injuries. All are continuing to receive hospital treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Two other men, who attended hospital in Bradford with suspected stab injuries, left prior to police arriving and enquiries are ongoing to trace them.

Who has been arrested?

The four men currently receiving hospital treatment have all been arrested in connection with the incident.

Another 23-year-old man has also been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

Does a police scene remain in place?

A scene and road closures remain in place around Burley Hill Drive while forensic examination is carried out.

Two badly damaged vehicles, a Mitsubishi Shogun and a Volkswagen Passat, were found abandoned at the scene.

A scene and road closures remain in place around Burley Hill Drive. Picture: Simon Hulme

What have detectives said about the incident?

Detective Inspector Dan Ridgway, of Leeds District CID, said: “This has clearly been a significant violent incident and we are treating it very seriously.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding it, and to ensure that all those involved are identified and traced to receive any necessary medical treatment and as suspects in the investigation.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community, and we are liaising with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people.”

What should I do if I have any information?

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident, particularly anyone with any relevant phone, dashcam or CCTV footage.