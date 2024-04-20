Paedophile travelled from Merseyside to meet 13-year-old girl at Leeds' Queens Hotel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mohammed Sarwar, a steel fabricator from Dubai who had a work permit for the UK, was planning to check into the Queen’s Hotel next to Leeds Railway Station with the youngster.

But the profile was run by the hunter group, Predator Exposure, who livestreamed their confrontation with the 39-year-old. He was jailed for 16 months at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Sarwar tried to meet a young girl and was planning to take her to the Queen's Hotel next to Leeds Railway Station (pics by Google Maps / Predator Exposure)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Timothy Jacobs said Sawar made contact with the profile last year and persisted, despite telling him she was just 13. He went on to make sexual references and encouraged her to perform masturbation. He suggested they meet at the Queen’s Hotel in December but was then confronted by Predator Exposure at Leeds Railway Station. having travelled from his home on New Chester Road, Birkenhead.

Mr Jacobs said “some sexual activity must have been in Sarwar’s mind” to travel to the hotel.

Sarwar was arrested but gave no comments during his police interview. Held on remand at HMP Leeds, he admitted attempted sexual communication with a child and causing a child to engage in sexual activity, attempting to cause a child to watch sexual activity and attempting to meet a child following grooming.

Mitigating on his behalf, Imran Khan said: “He is remorseful for his actions. He is ashamed and embarrassed about what has taken place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad