Man to appear in court charged with murder of teenager Jamie Meah in Leeds

A man is due to appear in court today charged with the murder of teenager Jamie Meah in Leeds.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 19th Apr 2024, 09:17 BST
Ranei Wilks, 22, from Leeds, was arrested last night (April 18) at Leeds Bradford Airport after arriving on a flight from Turkey.

Jamie was stabbed and fatally wounded in an incident on Hall Lane in Armley on March 31 last year.

Jamie Meah.
Wilks is also charged with the attempted murder of a 16-year-old boy, who was stabbed and seriously injured during the incident, and with possession of a knife.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning. (April 19)

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for information to help locate three other men they have previously named as wanted over his murder.

Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe, and Enham Nishat, all now aged 21, are believed to have fled abroad shortly after the incident, before they were identified as suspects.

Enham Nishat,, top left,Caleb Awe, right, and Aquade Jeffers, bottom left. Enham Nishat,, top left,Caleb Awe, right, and Aquade Jeffers, bottom left.
Enham Nishat,, top left,Caleb Awe, right, and Aquade Jeffers, bottom left.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HMET via 101 quoting Operation Plunket, reference 13230180255, or online at: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat

Information can also be given online via the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/13XM020123L46-PO1

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

