Musgrave Mount: Emergency crews in Leeds respond to reports of man in 'distress in a tree in a wooded area'

Emergency crews were called to a wooded area in Leeds following reports of a man “in distress in a tree”.
By Charles Gray
Published 18th Apr 2024, 18:48 BST
Ambulance, fire and police were called to the incident on Musgrave Mount this afternoon (Thursday).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 12pm, officers were called to a report of a man in distress in a tree in a wooded area off Musgrave Mount, Leeds.

“Emergency services attended and the man was brought to safety a short time later.”

