Musgrave Mount: Emergency crews in Leeds respond to reports of man in 'distress in a tree in a wooded area'
Emergency crews were called to a wooded area in Leeds following reports of a man “in distress in a tree”.
Ambulance, fire and police were called to the incident on Musgrave Mount this afternoon (Thursday).
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 12pm, officers were called to a report of a man in distress in a tree in a wooded area off Musgrave Mount, Leeds.
“Emergency services attended and the man was brought to safety a short time later.”