Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anthony Cross, who was only four months into a 54-month jail term, hit the woman so hard that it fractured her nose and she still requires further surgery. Leeds Crown Court heard that Cross approached the officer on B-wing of the prison on August 28 last year to complain that another prisoner had placed in his cell, saying he did not want to share.

Becoming irate, he made threats towards the officer who was responsible for re-settling inmates. He was told to go back to his cell but squared up to the officer and then flung his head towards her, connecting with her nose and mouth. It left the officer struggling to breathe and needing surgery for a deviated septum.

Cross attacked the officer at HMP Leeds (pic by Google Maps)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cross, 24, admitted causing ABH. He has multiple previous convictions for assault. He was jailed for 54 months for a knife-point robbery in March 2023.

Mitigating for his latest offence, Michael Walsh said: “In the cold light of day, he accepts his actions were wrong. He knows that he needs to work on that. For what it’s worth, he expresses his remorse and sorrow to the officer.”

He also said that it was “impulsive” and “short lived”. He said that Cross had since been moved to HMP Doncaster and was struggling to settle. He appeared in court via video link from the prison.