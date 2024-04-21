Knife-point robber headbutted female prison officer in Leeds over cell-sharing dispute
Anthony Cross, who was only four months into a 54-month jail term, hit the woman so hard that it fractured her nose and she still requires further surgery. Leeds Crown Court heard that Cross approached the officer on B-wing of the prison on August 28 last year to complain that another prisoner had placed in his cell, saying he did not want to share.
Becoming irate, he made threats towards the officer who was responsible for re-settling inmates. He was told to go back to his cell but squared up to the officer and then flung his head towards her, connecting with her nose and mouth. It left the officer struggling to breathe and needing surgery for a deviated septum.
Cross, 24, admitted causing ABH. He has multiple previous convictions for assault. He was jailed for 54 months for a knife-point robbery in March 2023.
Mitigating for his latest offence, Michael Walsh said: “In the cold light of day, he accepts his actions were wrong. He knows that he needs to work on that. For what it’s worth, he expresses his remorse and sorrow to the officer.”
He also said that it was “impulsive” and “short lived”. He said that Cross had since been moved to HMP Doncaster and was struggling to settle. He appeared in court via video link from the prison.
Judge Richard Mansell KC told Cross that it was a “serious injury” that he inflicted on the officer. He jailed him for 12 months, but that will run consecutively to existing 54-month sentence.