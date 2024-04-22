Caught on camera in Leeds: 43 photos of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police

The following gallery features 43 pictures of people wanted by police for crimes committed in Leeds.

By Charles Gray
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

Everyone featured in this gallery is wanted in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation in Leeds, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in relation to a variety of offences including thefts, burglaries and assaults.

Members of the public have been told not to approach anyone who they believe could be in these images, but should instead call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with the person’s identity and their crime reference number.

Here are some of the latest to be caught on camera.

Photo LD7733 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds on April 1

1. Theft

Photo LD7733 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds on April 1 Photo: WYP

Photo LD7734 refers to a theft from a shop and an assault on February 8

2. Theft and assault

Photo LD7734 refers to a theft from a shop and an assault on February 8 Photo: WYP

Photo LD7735 refers to a theft from Leeds city centre on April 7

3. Theft

Photo LD7735 refers to a theft from Leeds city centre on April 7 Photo: WYP

Photo LD7736 refers to a serious offence

4. Serious offence

Photo LD7736 refers to a serious offence Photo: WYP

Photo LD7738 refers to a theft from a shop on April 3

5. Theft

Photo LD7738 refers to a theft from a shop on April 3 Photo: WYP

Photo LD7739 refers to a theft from a shop in North West Leeds on April 3

6. Theft

Photo LD7739 refers to a theft from a shop in North West Leeds on April 3 Photo: WYP

