'Atrocious' Wakefield ex threatened woman that he would 'chop her into bits'

Daryl Davies made vile threats saying he would “chop her into bits” and would call her up to 100 times a day. He even told he would take his own life if she ditched him.

Davies was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week after his own barrister even described the behaviour as “atrocious”.

Prosecutor Amy Levitt said the couple had been in an “on/off” relationship that she ended in September last year. But weeks later he began messaging and calling her, trying to reach her 100 times in a single day, and sent her over 100 messages.

On November 12 she permitted him to stay at her home, on the condition he left the next morning because she needed to work. But the 33-year-old refused to leave and became aggressive, grabbing her and pushing her before pinning her up against a chair.

Davies made threats to kill the woman, and kill himself if she became involved with anyone else. (pic by National World)

In January he became angry when she did not answer his calls and messages, then told her he had taken 32 codeine pills and said: “It’s your fault. I have done nowt but help you. It’s too late for me now.”

But the next day he sent more messages, telling her: “I will stab you and f*** your house up.” Days later he said he would “chop her to bits” if she met anyone else.

He was eventually arrested on January 31. After being interviewed and released, he contacted her almost immediately, breaking his bail conditions. He was re-arrested and held on remand.

Davies, of Woodville Court, Wakefield, admitted making threats to kill, assault, and harassment with causing a fear of violence. He has 16 previous convictions for 21 offences.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, his ex partner said she felt her home was “no longer a place of safety” and had “felt trapped” during their relationship.

Mitigating, James Littlehales said: “He accepts his behaviour towards her was atrocious. He has had time to reflect, he is remorseful for his actions.”

He said Davies had sought help in prison, and had been undertaking course. He said it was thought that he also had autism and ADHD.