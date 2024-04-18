Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Brown selected around £200 worth of the vapes, but was confronted by the employee at the Euro Garages business off Peel Avenue in Durkar, Wakefield, having stolen a selection the week before.

The 34-year-old, who has a long criminal record, walked into the garage on March 9 and picked up a selection of e-cigarettes before leaving. But when he returned on the evening of March 16, the worker recognised him and tried to intervene when he grabbed more of the devices.

Brown stole £200 worth of vapes from the garage in Wakefield, and pulled a large knife out when the female employee challenged him. (pics by Google Maps / WYP)

But when the female worker challenged him, he pulled out the large kitchen knife, which was described as being 8-10 inches long, he told her to “get back” before fleeing. The incident was caught on CCTV, Leeds Crown Court heard.

He was arrested a short time later and interviewed at the police station, but gave no comments. Appearing in court this week via video link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand, he admitted a charge of robbery, theft and possession of a bladed article.

Brown, of no fixed address, has 40 previous convictions for 86 offences, 47 of which are for thefts and multiple robberies. Mitigating, Andrew Semple said: “He has a poor record and it will lead to another custodial sentence.

“It will be no surprise that he feels his life has been blighted by addictions and chronic drug use. This [latest offending] was very much driven by this and he had little regard to the impact on others. He has been trying to turn his life around.”

He said that Brown had got a job as a plasterer and was medicated for his ADHD under which he could “can live a relatively normal life”. But after being sacked from his job, he turned back to drugs. Mr Semple said Brown was now on a methadone programme behind bars in an effort to overcome his addiction.