Vicious Leeds thug bit into police officer's arm and refused to let go

Mark Sykes also attacked a security guard at a Tesco store in Leeds city centre and urinated in front of a group of schoolchildren in Hyde Park.

He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week after admitting a string of offences.

Prosecutor Benjamin Bell said the 39-year-old was seen drunk in Hyde Park on August 6, 2022. CCTV footage showed him stumbling towards a gate where there was a group of boys of junior school age, when Sykes undid his trousers and urinated against a railing.

Sykes (pictured) admitted a string of violence offences and was jailed. (pic by WYP)

A passer-by remonstrated with him, with Sykes then following that person threatening them with violence.

On February 7 this year, Sykes was on Cherry Row in Harehills outside the Corner Hut takeaway, when he asked the proprietor for food and money. When the man refused, Sykes racially abused him then hit him on the back with an open hand before fleeing.

The police caught up with him an arrested him and he began swinging punches at them. He was taken the ground and continued to say he was going to stab and kill the officers, while kicking out.

Continuing to be aggressive at the police station, he was taken to a cell but then bit the detention officer. He was ordered to let go but continued to grip the man’s arm tighter. He eventually let go. Sykes then twice refused to come out of his cell for his police interview.

Finally, a week later on February 15, he was begging outside Tesco on Boar Lane with a cup. He tried to get into the shop but was stopped by the security worker on the door. He threw liquid over the worker and grabbed him by his high-vis vest. The police arrived and restrained Sykes, who kicked out at one officer, catching him on the kneecap.

Appearing in court this week, he admitted outraging public decency, assault, racially-aggravated assault, three counts of assault on an emergency worker, ABH and failing to answer to bail.

He has more than 20 previous convictions including several for violence. Mitigating, Lily Wildman said homeless Sykes suffered from mental health issues exacerbated by alcohol, but said there was “no justification or excuses” for his behaviour. She said there had been a “degree of some acceptance and remorse” for his offending.