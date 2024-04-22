Cross Flatts Place bottle attack: Man rushed to Leeds hospital with head injury after assault in Beeston
Police were called to Cross Flatts Place, Beeston, at 9:19am on Saturday (April 20)to a report that a man had been assaulted with a bottle by another male who had left the scene.
The injured man was taken to hospital with a head injury, which is not being treated as life threatening. Enquiries are ongoing.
If anyone has any information that could help the ongoing investigation into this incident, they are asked to contact police via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240210524.
Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.