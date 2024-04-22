Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to Cross Flatts Place, Beeston, at 9:19am on Saturday (April 20)to a report that a man had been assaulted with a bottle by another male who had left the scene.

The injured man was taken to hospital with a head injury, which is not being treated as life threatening. Enquiries are ongoing.

The attack happened on Cross Flatts Place in Beeston on Saturday morning

If anyone has any information that could help the ongoing investigation into this incident, they are asked to contact police via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240210524.