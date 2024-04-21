West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence recorded in Leeds from March 2023 to February 22 that was not later cancelled. There were 108,363 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period.
Offences range from anti-social behaviour and public order to robbery and violent crimes. We have broken down the offences by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets.
These are the LSOAs with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
1. The Headrow
The Headrow and surrounding streets in Leeds city centre recorded 7,688 crimes between March 2023 and February 2024 Photo: Chris - stock.adobe.com
2. Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls
Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls in the city centre recorded 1,966 crimes between March 2023 and February 2024 Photo: National World
3. City Station and Bridgewater Place
The City Station and Bridgewater Place LSOA recorded 1,921 crimes between March 2023 and February 2024 Photo: Simon Hulme
4. LGI, Courts, Park Square, York Place
The LGI, Courts, Park Square and York Place LSOA in the city centre recorded 1,068 crimes between March 2023 and February 2024 Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Elland Road, Wesley Street, Cross Heath Green
Elland Road, Wesley Street and Cross Heath Green in Beeston recorded 958 crimes between March 2023 and February 2024 Photo: Bruce Rollinson
6. Croft Houses, King George Avenue
The Croft Houses and King George Avenue in Morley recorded 937 crimes between March 2023 and February 2024 Photo: Google