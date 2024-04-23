Arrested Leeds fugitive could stand trial over Jamie Meah murder this October

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ranei Wilks, 22, appeared via video link from HMP Hull for the short hearing. Wilks was arrested last week at Leeds Bradford Airport after stepping off a flight from Turkey. He had been on the run for more than a year following the death of 18-year-old Jamie Meah.

He is also charged with attempted murder of a 16-year-old and possession of a knife. A provisional trial date of October 7 has been agreed and it could last up to two weeks. No pleas were entered. Wilks is scheduled to appear again on May 21 in which he may enter pleas. He was remanded back into custody until then.

Jamie Meah (pictured) was murdered in Leeds last year. Ranei Wilks, accused of his killing, made his first appearance at Leeds Crown Court today. (pics by WYP / National World)

Jamie Meah, 18, died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in an attack at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace in Armley on Friday, March 31 last year. The 16-year-old boy, who was travelling with Jamie in a taxi before the attack, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

An appeal was put out to trace Wilks, along with three others who remain at large.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for information to help locate three other men they have previously named as wanted over his murder.

Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe, and Enham Nishat, all now aged 21, are believed to have fled abroad shortly after the incident, before they were identified as suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HMET via 101 quoting Operation Plunket, reference 13230180255, or online at the LiveChat.