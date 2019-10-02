Appeal after man headbutted in Leeds Station McDonald's

Police want to identify this man in connection with an assault in McDonalds in Leeds. Photo provided by British Transport Police.
Police have issued an appeal after a man was headbutted in the Leeds Station McDonald's.

British Transport Police officers shared a CCTV image of a man they want to identify on Twitter.

The appeal said: "We need your help to identify this male! PC Aspray wants to speak to him after a male was headbutted in an unprovoked attack in McDonald's in Leeds City Station back in July.

"Text us in confidence on 61016 quoting 1900064578 #BTPAppeal"

