Appeal after man headbutted in Leeds Station McDonald's

Police have issued an appeal after a man was headbutted in the Leeds Station McDonald's.

British Transport Police officers shared a CCTV image of a man they want to identify on Twitter.

The appeal said: "We need your help to identify this male! PC Aspray wants to speak to him after a male was headbutted in an unprovoked attack in McDonald's in Leeds City Station back in July.

"Text us in confidence on 61016 quoting 1900064578 #BTPAppeal"

