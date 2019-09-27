Leeds carer stole £235,000 by doctoring business invoices

A Leeds carer funnelled almost £250,000 into his own bank accounts by doctoring legitimate business invoices.

Goran Ahmed, 48, used a vulnerability in the Microsoft Office 365 software to access invoices sent between businesses and clients before changing the bank details to his own.

Ahmed, who works as a carer six days a week, intercepted an invoice for £73,156 from Whistler Construction to Birmingham-based Austin Newport Group for the renovation of a building.

The cash, which was sent to his Lloyds Bank account in early January 2018, has not been recovered as it had been sent elsewhere.

Ahmed, of Grantham Towers, Lindsey Gardens, Burmantofts, used the same method to alter invoices totalling £162,517 from architect Paul Leonard to his solicitor Edward Friend between April and July 2018.

The money was sent to a Yorkshire Bank account in his name, prosecutor Anthony Moore told Leeds Crown Court.

An investigation began after Mr Friend contacted his bank asking for the money to be sent, only to be told it already had been.

A payment of £126,279 was halted, but £41,237 has not been recovered.

Mr Moore said: "There was personal gain involved, it was not a one-off opportunistic affair.

"Substantial amounts of money were being put into his account."

The court heard that, in mitigation, Mr Ahmed had no previous convictions and has a wife who is heavily pregnant.

He had claimed he thought the accounts were only being used for avoiding tax, but Judge Rodney Jameson QC said took the claim 'with a considerable degree of scepticism'.

Ahmed, a Dutch national who has been in the UK since 2008, initially denied all knowledge of the fraud, but later pleaded guilty at the pre-trial stage to money laundering.

Jailing him for two years, Judge Jameson said this type of fraud was becoming 'increasingly prevalent', with 'people making vast amounts of money out of it'.

"It erodes and to some extent destroys the basis of trust in electronic transactions in which in modern society we all rely," he added.

His family, including his heavily pregnant wife, burst into tears as he was taken away from the dock.