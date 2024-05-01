Snapchat Wakefield pervert sent 12-year-old 'girl' video of himself masturbating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But Jimmy Alexander had no idea that the profile he was targeting had been set up by an undercover police officer looking to trap perverts with a sexual attraction to children.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the profile had been created on social media, to which 26-year-old Alexander latched onto in September of last year. He sent a message to the profile, saying he was 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Switching to Snapchat, she told him she was just 12, but referring to her age, Alexander told her: “I’m good, if you’re good.”

He persisted and asked for photo of her to prove that was real. He then began talking about masturbation and asked her if she wanted to see a video of him pleasuring himself.

Alexander latched onto the girl online. (pics by National World)

He asked her for topless photos, and told her that “she was on his mind” when he was masturbating, prosecutor Nicki Foster told the court.

He sent a photo of his penis, partially covered, then later sent her a video masturbating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander, of Bedford Farm Court, Crofton, Wakefield, was interviewed by police in November of last year, and accepted his conduct. He has no previous convictions. He admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, and attempting to cause a child to watch sexual activity.

Mitigating, Soheil Khan said that Alexander had voluntarily enrolled on the sex offender programme, Safer Lives. However, no further mitigation was offered after Judge Christopher Batty said he would not lock him up.

He said: “I can see how distressed you are. What a serious and foolish position you have got yourself in. I could lock you up but nobody would do any focussed work to assist you and reduce the risk to the public.”