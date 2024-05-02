Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Queens Hotel has watched over City Square since it was built in 1930s, playing host to the likes of Cary Grant and countless members of the Royal Family.

Its unmistakeable art deco fittings make it incomparable to any other building in the city – and inside, it’s even more impressive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I stayed overnight at the Queens Hotel in Leeds and was transfixed by the view from this luxurious room. Photo: National World.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hotel was recently purchased by Swedish firm Pandox in a huge £53m deal, which came soon after it underwent a similarly expensive refurbishment.

And as part of the institution’s ‘relaunch’ – which was promoted with a whimsical 20-second clip showing the Grade II listed building suspended by thousands of balloons before landing on City Square – press were invited to pack their PJs and join the team for drinks and an indulgent three-course lunch, before checking in to the recently updated rooms.

I’d been curious about the Queens since moving to Leeds just over a year ago and, despite only living 15 minutes up the road, I jumped at the chance to call it home for a night.

Arriving on Wednesday afternoon (May 1), it was evident that little expense had been spared in celebrating the re-launch, as waiters dressed in pastel suits greeted guests at the entrance with technicolour balloon bouquets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A selection of fruity cocktails were served on arrival, including a electric blue curacao cocktail that was presented with an enormous bubble of fragrant rosemary. Photo: National World.

There was champagne – obviously – but also a selection of fruity cocktails including rose margaritas and an electric blue curacao-laced mixture, presented in a coupe with an enormous bubble on top that released fragrant rosemary when popped. They were, of course, divine.

Later, guests were taken through to an opulent dining room which was filled with balloons. So many, in fact, it appeared like a jungle, their strings like vines hanging from the ceiling.

The Grand Pacific restaurant, which is based at the hotel, had prepared an exotic, Asian-inspired three-course lunch, with plenty of wine.

The opulent private dining room had been filled with balloons. Photo: National World.

After that, we were able to check in, the excitement palpable. I was staying on the sixth floor, so was hoping for an impressive view over City Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And I wasn’t disappointed. The room was breathtaking, in the true sense of the word. It was impossible to miss the enormous bed, with its velvet-soft sheets and plump white pillows.

But then I saw the room’s large sofa and its sleek desk - and was surprised to see that there was still plenty of space to walk about.

The room at the Queens Hotel was breathtaking. Photo: National World.

It appeared that everything had been considered: an angular rug reflected the sharp corners of the building’s exterior - and there were subtle nods to the hotel’s art deco style, with framed period prints and modern lighting features.

The bathroom was impressive too, with a generous walk-in shower, marble flooring and a huge backlit mirror.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the most magnificent feature by far was the view from the bedroom window - I was transfixed.

The view of City Square from the hotel room was transfixing. Photo: National World.

High above the city, watching people walking from their offices to the station was mesmerising. I must have spent at least an hour just staring.