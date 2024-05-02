I stayed overnight at the Queens Hotel in Leeds and was transfixed by the view from this luxurious room
The Queens Hotel has watched over City Square since it was built in 1930s, playing host to the likes of Cary Grant and countless members of the Royal Family.
Its unmistakeable art deco fittings make it incomparable to any other building in the city – and inside, it’s even more impressive.
The hotel was recently purchased by Swedish firm Pandox in a huge £53m deal, which came soon after it underwent a similarly expensive refurbishment.
And as part of the institution’s ‘relaunch’ – which was promoted with a whimsical 20-second clip showing the Grade II listed building suspended by thousands of balloons before landing on City Square – press were invited to pack their PJs and join the team for drinks and an indulgent three-course lunch, before checking in to the recently updated rooms.
I’d been curious about the Queens since moving to Leeds just over a year ago and, despite only living 15 minutes up the road, I jumped at the chance to call it home for a night.
Arriving on Wednesday afternoon (May 1), it was evident that little expense had been spared in celebrating the re-launch, as waiters dressed in pastel suits greeted guests at the entrance with technicolour balloon bouquets.
There was champagne – obviously – but also a selection of fruity cocktails including rose margaritas and an electric blue curacao-laced mixture, presented in a coupe with an enormous bubble on top that released fragrant rosemary when popped. They were, of course, divine.
Later, guests were taken through to an opulent dining room which was filled with balloons. So many, in fact, it appeared like a jungle, their strings like vines hanging from the ceiling.
The Grand Pacific restaurant, which is based at the hotel, had prepared an exotic, Asian-inspired three-course lunch, with plenty of wine.
After that, we were able to check in, the excitement palpable. I was staying on the sixth floor, so was hoping for an impressive view over City Square.
And I wasn’t disappointed. The room was breathtaking, in the true sense of the word. It was impossible to miss the enormous bed, with its velvet-soft sheets and plump white pillows.
But then I saw the room’s large sofa and its sleek desk - and was surprised to see that there was still plenty of space to walk about.
It appeared that everything had been considered: an angular rug reflected the sharp corners of the building’s exterior - and there were subtle nods to the hotel’s art deco style, with framed period prints and modern lighting features.
The bathroom was impressive too, with a generous walk-in shower, marble flooring and a huge backlit mirror.
But the most magnificent feature by far was the view from the bedroom window - I was transfixed.
High above the city, watching people walking from their offices to the station was mesmerising. I must have spent at least an hour just staring.
This morning, I was sad to be leaving that luxurious room - and its hypnotic view. It was, without doubt, the best hotel I’ve stayed in.
