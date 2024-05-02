Tesco Express stores in Leeds targeted in spate of violent robberies as police increase patrols
The increase of security comes following the most recent robbery at the store in The Boulevard, Hunslet, by Leeds Dock, that happened at around 10.40pm on Monday (April 29).
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Two males who were reported to be in possession of a machete entered the store and jumped over the till area, taking a large quantity of tobacco products before making off. They also took a ring belonging to a member of staff.
“Enquiries suggest the males left the store on foot before climbing into a grey van waiting nearby which drove off towards Hunslet.”
Police say that enquiries are ongoing but that that it is believed the incident is linked to a robbery at the same store on April 24 at around 10.40pm; as well as an attempted robbery at another Tesco Express in Selby Road in Halton at around 9pm on April 27.
The spokesperson said: “Following these incidents officers have increased patrols around Tesco Express shops in the area.”
Anyone with information which may assist in the investigations of either of these offences is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13240229006.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.