Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The increase of security comes following the most recent robbery at the store in The Boulevard, Hunslet, by Leeds Dock, that happened at around 10.40pm on Monday (April 29).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Two males who were reported to be in possession of a machete entered the store and jumped over the till area, taking a large quantity of tobacco products before making off. They also took a ring belonging to a member of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Enquiries suggest the males left the store on foot before climbing into a grey van waiting nearby which drove off towards Hunslet.”

Two robberies have happened at the Tesco Express store on The Boulevard in Hunslet in recent weeks

Police say that enquiries are ongoing but that that it is believed the incident is linked to a robbery at the same store on April 24 at around 10.40pm; as well as an attempted robbery at another Tesco Express in Selby Road in Halton at around 9pm on April 27.

The spokesperson said: “Following these incidents officers have increased patrols around Tesco Express shops in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information which may assist in the investigations of either of these offences is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13240229006.