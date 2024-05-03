Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Delay to Departure Report, created by business communication provider Esendex, used FlightRadar24 to analyse more than 250 flight routes from the UK over the past year to establish the routes where passengers are most likely to be delayed, arrive on time, or even ahead of schedule.

Ryanair’s flight from Leeds Bradford Airport to Lawica in Poland was found to be the most delayed route on average with an average scheduled arrival time of 11.51am and an average actual arrival time of 12.27pm, meaning passengers faced an approximate delay of 36 minutes.

Ryanair’s flight from LBA to Malaga, Spain also appeared in the top 20 delayed routes with passengers facing average delays of 13 minutes.

A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport said: “We work closely with our airline partners to minimise disruption to schedules, however delays most commonly arise due to external factors unrelated to the airport’s facilities.

“When these delays do occur, we take our customer service responsibilities seriously to support the wellbeing of passengers and assist our airline partners in managing the cause of the delay.”

An Emirates flight from Birmingham International Airport to Dubai was the second most delayed UK flight with average delays of 30 minutes.

Passengers in the Midlands, keen for a weekend in Paris, can also expect delays as the UK’s third most delayed flight route operates from East Midlands Airport to Paris - Orly Airport with average delays of 28 minutes.