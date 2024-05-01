Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bomb squad was called in after the object was discovered near Manston just after 8.30am today (Wednesday).

The object was found on land at the junction of Leeds Road and Smeaton Approach in east Leeds, near to John Smeaton Academy.

Police were called to the junction of Leeds Road and Smeaton Approach, Manston, this morning after a suspicious object was found (Stock image by Google/National World)

A cordon was put in place and nearby roads were closed while officers liaised with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 8.33am today (Wednesday), police received a report of a suspicious object which had been found on land at the junction of Leeds Road and Smeaton Approach, Leeds.

“A cordon was put in place and nearby roads were closed while officers liaised with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

“The EOD attended and carried out a controlled explosion of the object on site a short time later.”