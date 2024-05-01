Smeaton Approach Leeds: Bomb squad called in after suspicious object discovered near Manston
and live on Freeview channel 276
A bomb squad was called in after the object was discovered near Manston just after 8.30am today (Wednesday).
The object was found on land at the junction of Leeds Road and Smeaton Approach in east Leeds, near to John Smeaton Academy.
A cordon was put in place and nearby roads were closed while officers liaised with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.
Sign up today and get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 8.33am today (Wednesday), police received a report of a suspicious object which had been found on land at the junction of Leeds Road and Smeaton Approach, Leeds.
“A cordon was put in place and nearby roads were closed while officers liaised with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.
“The EOD attended and carried out a controlled explosion of the object on site a short time later.”
The cordon has now been lifted and roads have been reopened.