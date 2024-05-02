Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Armed police arrested a man yesterday morning (Wednesday) from an address on Mount Pleasant Road, Pudsey.

Here’s everything we know so far...

Armed police arrested a man on Mount Pleasant Road, Pudsey. Pictures: Google/NW

What happened?

West Yorkshire Police received a call reporting a man had been carrying a machete and behaving in a threatening manner.

No one was injured in the incident and the man remains in police custody at this time.

What school went into lockdown?

A parent of a child at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School on Mount Pleasant Road got in touch to say that the school had gone into lockdown as a result of the incident.

A message was sent to parents by the school that read: “We were made aware of an issue in the local community today. As a result, we immediately decided to initiate the school’s lockdown procedures to keep our school community safe.”

Is the school still in lockdown?

No. In communication with parents, St Joseph’s confirmed that the lockdown process was successful and that the procedure had since been lifted.

The school is expected to remain open as normal today.

What support is being provided?

In communication with parents, St Joseph’s said: “We understand that this can be upsetting for some children so we have ensured that support has been provided.