The incident, which was caught on camera near the Wingstop fast food restaurant on Boar Lane, happened on the afternoon of April 23.

It followed another attempted robbery earlier in the day at around 2.30pm in Leeds Market, when suspects tried to steal a man’s jacket.

Police are investigating after CCTV caught an incident on Boar Lane, Leeds, in April. Photo: Google/National World.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

The victim ran and was chased by a group of men onto Boar Lane.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “It is believed the suspects then had contact with a woman near to Wing Stop and may have taken property from her.”

The woman has been described as having dark, shoulder-length curly hair and thick-rimmed red glasses which appeared to have reflective lenses.

She was wearing a black top, black leggings and black and red running trainers with white soles. She also appeared to have been wearing a pair of blue headphones around her neck.

Police are appealing for information to help trace the woman, who they said could be a victim of robbery or a key witness.

The force confirmed that a 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attempted robbery and remains in police custody at this time.

PC James Sergeant of the Leeds District Crime Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate the attempted robbery on a victim in Leeds Market and are now appealing for information to help us identify a woman as a potential witness or victim.

“CCTV showed the lady being jostled by the males while she was near to the Wing Stop and we would very much like to get an account from her to see if she was a victim of offences.”

The woman, or anyone who may be able to help with enquiries, has been asked to call 101, quoting police crime reference 13240218391, or report online via the West Yorkshire Police website.