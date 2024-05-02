McDonalds Merrion Street: Police appeal for witnesses after 'indecent exposure' in Leeds toilets

Police are investigating an incident of "indecent exposure" in Leeds city centre.
A man is reported to have indecently exposed himself - this is said to have happened in the women’s toilets of McDonalds in Merrion Street at around 6.30pm on Saturday, April 6.

The suspect is described as a white man, who is believed to be in his forties or fifties, with shoulder-length blonde hair. He was wearing a dark coloured jacket, blue jeans/trousers and black shoes.

The incident is said to have happened in the women’s toilets of McDonalds in Merrion Street. Picture: GoogleThe incident is said to have happened in the women’s toilets of McDonalds in Merrion Street. Picture: Google
The victim is believed to have reported the incident to management at the premises before leaving.

Several other women were believed to be in the toilets at the time and officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are asking for anyone who witnessed this incident to contact them on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility online.

The crime reference is 13240232035.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

