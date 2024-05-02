Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is reported to have indecently exposed himself - this is said to have happened in the women’s toilets of McDonalds in Merrion Street at around 6.30pm on Saturday, April 6.

The suspect is described as a white man, who is believed to be in his forties or fifties, with shoulder-length blonde hair. He was wearing a dark coloured jacket, blue jeans/trousers and black shoes.

The incident is said to have happened in the women’s toilets of McDonalds in Merrion Street. Picture: Google

The victim is believed to have reported the incident to management at the premises before leaving.

Several other women were believed to be in the toilets at the time and officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are asking for anyone who witnessed this incident to contact them on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility online.

The crime reference is 13240232035.