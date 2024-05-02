West Yorkshire Police officer from Bradford accused of supporting Hamas pleads guilty to terror offences

A West Yorkshire Police offices has pleaded guilty to a set of terror offences.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 2nd May 2024, 12:25 BST
Constable Mohammed Adil, 26, has pleaded guilty to two terror offences over messages he shared on WhatsApp.

He admitted two counts of publishing an image in support of banned organisation Hamas, namely a Hamas fighter wearing a Hamas headband, at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday).

Adil, of Bradford, was given conditional bail until his sentencing on June 4 at the same court.

He shared the messages in October and November last year.

Adil, who is based in Calderdale, is currently suspended.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said he was charged on Monday following an investigation by counter-terrorism police based in the North East.

