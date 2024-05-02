Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Constable Mohammed Adil, 26, has pleaded guilty to two terror offences over messages he shared on WhatsApp.

He admitted two counts of publishing an image in support of banned organisation Hamas, namely a Hamas fighter wearing a Hamas headband, at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adil, of Bradford, was given conditional bail until his sentencing on June 4 at the same court.

A police officer has pleaded guilty to two terror offences.

He shared the messages in October and November last year.

Adil, who is based in Calderdale, is currently suspended.