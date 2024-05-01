Father of boy accused of murdering Leeds' Alfie Lewis says son was left 'scared'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 15-year-old is on trial after stabbing Alfie to death outside a primary school in Horsforth on November 7 last year, but says he did it out of fear for his own life following an altercation between the pair on Halloween.

It is alleged by the young defendant that Alfie had chased him and demanded he hand over his bag of fireworks. The boy previously told Leeds Crown Court that he later rang his dad for a lift home because he was left terrified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giving evidence today, the father told the court that his son told him somebody had tried to rob him, but did not elaborate. He said: “He was very scared of something. I asked him what happened, if it was something serious.”

Alfie Lewis died after being stabbed to death on a street in Horsforth. (pics by WYP / National World)

He said he asked his son if he should call the police but the boy dismissed the idea. The father said it was unusual for his son to call him because, like other teenagers, he was often “embarrassed” to be seen with his parents. But he said he could see in his face and in his voice that he was scared.

The boy previously told the court he was scared of 15-year-old Alfie, and so took a kitchen knife out with him a week later when he thought there was a chance they would see each other. He placed the knife in the waistband of his trousers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that he saw Alfie later that day near the junction of Church Lane and Church Road in Horsforth and claimed he took the knife out to “scare” him, but started swinging wildly at him when Alfie tried to grab his coat. He said he could not recall fatally stabbing him, before he fled the scene and dropped the knife.

Alfie died after the knife pierced his heart, causing catastrophic internal bleeding. The boy claimed that he felt he “had no other choice” but the pull out the knife and was “trying to protect” himself.

However, several witnesses had previously given evidence during the trial, which started on Monday. April 22, that said they did not see Alfie trying to attack the boy, but was “backing away” at the time.