Ellis Lockley, 14, died from injuries sustained in the collision on Tarn Lane, Keighley on Sunday afternoon (April 28).

A silver Vauxhall Corsa was travelling towards Black Hill Lane at the time of the collision and two other passengers in the car suffered minor injuries.

Paying tribute, Ellis’ family said: “We as a family are totally devastated at the loss of our beautiful boy Ellis, he has left such a massive hole in our hearts. We have received so much love and support from the community, he is so loved by everyone who knew him.

Ellis Lockley, 14, died from injuries sustained in the collision on Tarn Lane, Keighley. Pictures: WYP/Google

“Whilst we appreciate people will want to pay tribute to our little joy Ellis, we hope that they do this with respect.”

A 21-year old-man, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of the Major Collision Enquiry Team said: “Specially trained officers are continuing to support Ellis’s family at this tragic time.

“We are keen to trace anyone who was travelling along Tarn Lane, which is known locally as ‘Yorkshire Bumps’ junction of Black Hill Lane and Green Sykes Road who may have seen a silver Vauxhall Corsa driving in the area.

“In particular we are keen to trace the drivers of an Audi and a Yaris who were in the area between 1.30pm and 2.20pm.”