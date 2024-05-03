Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The polls closed at 10pm last night (Thursday, May 2) and counting is due to get underway at the John Charles Centre for Sport in Middleton from 10am.

Voting is for election to Leeds City Council, as well as for the regional Mayor of West Yorkshire.

The Labour group, which controls Leeds City Council, said the vote was the last chance people have to make their voices heard before the next general election.

Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates from the count, including the results as they are announced.