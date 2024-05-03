Live

Local elections 2024: Leeds Council results and live updates as votes counted

Voters in Leeds have had their say in the 2024 local council elections.
By Alex Grant, Charles Gray, James Connolly
Published 3rd May 2024, 08:33 BST
The polls closed at 10pm last night (Thursday, May 2) and counting is due to get underway at the John Charles Centre for Sport in Middleton from 10am.

Voting is for election to Leeds City Council, as well as for the regional Mayor of West Yorkshire.

Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates from the count, including the results as they are announced.

Leeds Council election results and live updates

08:54 BST

Who is standing for Mayor of West Yorkshire

Standing for West Yorkshire Mayor are Tracy Brabin (Labour Party), Bob Buxton (Yorkshire Party), Andrew Cooper (Green Party), Arnold Craven (Conservative Party), Stewart Golton (Liberal Democracts) and Jonathan Tilt (Independent).

Mayoral counting will get underway at 11am tomorrow (Saturday, May 4).

08:38 BSTUpdated 08:39 BST

Who is standing for Leeds City Council?

Here are the full list of candidates standing for election to Leeds City Council - divided by ward.

Adel and Wharfedale

Anderson, Caroline Helen: Conservative Party

Love, Fiona Sarah Heather: Green Party

Orton, Jane: Labour Party

Robinson, Corey: Yorkshire Party

Slinger, Sharon Margaret: Liberal Democrats

Alwoodley

Buckley, Neil Alan: Conservative Party

Ellis, Jackie: Labour Party

Foreman, Howard Alan: Liberal Democrats

Goldhammer, Rio: Yorkshire Party

Jennings, Louise Mary: Green Party

Ardsley and Robin Hood

Bruce, Karen: Labour and Co-operative Party

Buxton, Claire Jane: Yorkshire Party

Daniels, Mark: Social Democratic Party

Foster, Mike: Conservative Party

Hall, Alaric Timothy Peter: Green Party

Leadley, Tom: Liberal Democrats

Armley

Banks, Richard Denis: Labour Party

Bettney, Warwick Charles: Social Democratic Party

Cunningham, Lou: Green Party

Martins, Rachel: Yorkshire Party

Walker, Dan: Liberal Democrats

Westwood, Adam Vincent James: Conservative Party

Beeston and Holbeck

Ali, Shaf: Labour Party

Chandler, Bradley Kenneth: Conservative Party

Fulton, Louie: Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Rogan, Matt: Green Party

Sykes, George: Liberal Democrats

Watson, Sasha: Social Democratic Party

Bramley and Stanningley

Bee, Elizabeth Anne: Liberal Democrats

Cook, Adam Daniel: Conservative Party

Rae, Adele: Labour Party

Riley, Richard David: Social Democratic Party

Whittaker, Keith Duncan: Green Party

Burmantofts and Richmond Hill

Adeyemi, Taiwo Funmilayo: Conservative Party

Chaves-Sanderson, Richard: Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Hollingsworth, David Ewan: Liberal Democrats

Khan, Asghar: Labour and Co-operative Party

Lees, Rob: Yorkshire Party

Whetstone, Paul Anthony: Social Democratic Party

Wolff, Robert Florian: Green Party

Calverley and Pudsey

Carter, Amanda Lesley: Conservative Party

Graham, Ellen: Green Party

McLeod, Stuart: Liberal Democrats

Timmins, Craig Lee: Labour and Co-operative Party

Chapel Allerton

Black, Kevin Irving: Conservative Party

Cowles, Richard Thomas: Social Democratic Party

Davies, Mike: Alliance for Green Socialism

Kett, Ryan David: Yorkshire Party

Qahwaji, Majd: Liberal Democrats

Rafique, Mohammed: Labour Party

Walker, Bobak: Green Party

Cross Gates and Whinmoor

Allerton, Noah: Liberal Democrats

Dews, Howard Graham: Yorkshire Party

Gibson, James: Labour Party

Hemingway, Martin Francis: Green Party

Holley, Max George: Conservative Party

Sunley, Graham Keith: Reform UK

Farnley and Wortley

Andrews, Peter Richard: Liberal Democrats

Blackburn, David: Green Party

George, Daisy May: Conservative Party

Haigh, Kate: Labour and Co-operative Party

Taylor, Finley Michael: Social Democratic Party

Garforth and Swillington

Bentley, Peter James: Conservative Party

Field, Sarah Jane: Garforth and Swillington Independents Party

Knox, Jake: Liberal Democrats

Lynott, Patrick: Green Party

Rayment, Alex: Labour Party

White, Kieran: Reform UK

Wilson-Kerr, Tyler Callum: Independent

Gipton and Harehills

Ali, Mothin: Green Party

Dalton, Iain Alaistair: Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Hussain, Arif: Labour Party

Race, Thomas Benedict: Liberal Democrats

Roberts, Liam Scott: Conservative Party

Guiseley and Rawdon

Alderson, Paul James: Conservative Party

Buxton, Bob: Yorkshire Party

Leighton, Sonia: Labour and Co-operative Party

Page, Helen Louise: Liberal Democrats

Wheeler, Lucy Katherine: Green Party

Harewood

Dowling, Simon Mark: Labour Party

Evans, Claire Anne: Green Party

Firth, Sam: Conservative Party

Levy, Jonathan Jared: Liberal Democrats

Headingley and Hyde Park

Garthwaite, Al: Labour Party

Goodall, Tim: Green Party

Greaux, Anthony Joseph: Independent

Hynam, Florian: Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Karim, Amar Ali: Liberal Democrats

Rowley, Steven Malcolm: Conservative Party

Horsforth

Calvert, Chris: Local Conservatives

Cowling, Ian: Yorkshire Party

Garvani, John: Labour Party

Jones, Gideon Matthew William: Green Party

Parker, Roderic: Liberal Democrats

Wright, Nathan Christopher: Social Democratic Party

Hunslet and Riverside

Dale, Benjamin Thomas Hanley: Liberal Democrats

Duncan, Oisín: Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Iqbal, Mohammed: Labour and Co-operative Party

Kovacs, Tamas: Conservative Party

Mushtaq, Omar: Green Part

Whetstone, Daniel Paul: Social Democratic Party

Killingbeck and Seacroft

Arnison, John Leigh: Green Party

Dobson, Catherine Frances: Social Democratic Party

Dresser, Jayne Louise: Reform UK

Gaskell, Rosemary: Conservative Party

Jenkins, David John: Labour Party

Otley, John: Liberal Democrats

Kippax and Methley

Holden, Greg: Liberal Democrats

Lewis, James: Labour Party

Mulhall, Connor Joseph Paul: Conservative Party

Oldershaw, Angela Pugh: Green Party

Kirkstall

Ainscow, Lyall Ashley: Conservative Party

Belcher, Adam James: Liberal Democrats

Long, Stuart

Smith, Victoria: Green Party

Tival, John: Trade Unionist And Socialist Coalition

Venner, Fiona Elizabeth: Labour Party

Little London and Woodhouse

Akhtar, Javaid: Labour Party

Barron, Pauline: Conservative Party

Bracuti, Anthony: Trade Unionist And Socialist Coalition

Karim, Ghaffar: Liberal Democrats

Zadok, Leon: Green Party

Middleton Park

Adeyemi, Samson Roberts: Conservative Party

Burke, Sharon: Labour Party

Chesterfield, Rob: Social Democratic Party

Follows, Michael Scott: Liberal Democrats

Gill, Julie: Green Party

Moortown

Farmer, Lee Anthony: Conservative Party

Finlay, Darren: Liberal Democrats

Hamilton, Sharon: Labour And Co-Operative Party

Hartshorne, Rachel: Green Party

Lynan, Cordelia Frances: Social Democratic Party

Stephens, David William: Yorkshire Party

Morley North

Brown, Simon: Morley Borough Independents

Bruce, Stuart: Labour And Co-Operative Party

Foster, Thomas Peter: Social Democratic Party

Gettings-Bellhouse, Jill: Independent

Jeffries, Lesley Evelyn: Green Party

Suryawanshi, Lalit: Conservative Party

Trueman, James: Liberal Democrats

Morley South

Barticel, Mihai Marcelin: Liberal Democrats

Bell, Chris: Green Party

Bennett, Phil: Independent

Giles, Alexander Ricardo: Conservative Party

Hill, Charlotte: Labour And Co-Operative Party

Kendall, James: Reform UK

Perry, Nigel: Social Democratic Party

Senior, Jane Simone: Morley Borough Independents

Otley and Yeadon

Bradley, Mick: Green Party

Lay, Sandy Edward Charles: Liberal Democrats

Libbish, Noah: Yorkshire Party

McCargo, Ian Joseph: Labour And Co-Operative Party

Singh, Jas: Conservative Party

Pudsey

Ahmed, Riaz: Labour Party

Glover, Christine Amy: Liberal Democrats

Seary, Dawn Michelle: Conservative Party

Ward, Suzanne Elizabeth: Green Party

Whitehead, Andrea: Reform UK

Rothwell

Dowd, Timothy Patrick: Labour And Co-Operative Party

Hart-Brooke, Conrad: Liberal Democrats

McDonald, Sean Francis: Yorkshire Party

Sikoryn, Allen, Green Party

Singh, Louisa Mary: Conservative Party

Welbourne, Sarah Jane: Social Democratic Party

Roundhay

Ahad, Shazar: Conservative Party

Anthoney, David Alan: Green Party

Iqbal, Najeeb: Liberal Democrats

Martin, Lisa: Labour Party

Richman, Carl Clements: Social Democratic Party

Temple Newsam

dos Santos, Nicola Jane: Green Party

Dresser, David Stephen: Reform UK

Hayden, Helen Elizabeth Mary: Labour And Co-Operative Party

Norman, Keith Cecil: Liberal Democrats

Trigg, Cormac John: Conservative Party

Whetstone, Wendy Vivienne: Social Democratic Party

Weetwood

Flint, Emma: Labour And Co-Operative Party

Foren, Chris: Green Party

Howley, Chris: Liberal Democrats

Perricone, Luca: Conservative Party

Walker, Rob: Social Democratic Party

Wetherby

Bowgett, David John: Labour Party

Howell, Ian Robert: Social Democratic Party

Jacobs, Anna Carol: Green Party

Lamb, Alan James: Conservative Party

McIntee, Lesley Ann: Liberal Democrats

08:32 BST

When is the count taking place?

