Local elections 2024: Leeds Council results and live updates as votes counted
and live on Freeview channel 276
The polls closed at 10pm last night (Thursday, May 2) and counting is due to get underway at the John Charles Centre for Sport in Middleton from 10am.
Voting is for election to Leeds City Council, as well as for the regional Mayor of West Yorkshire.
The Labour group, which controls Leeds City Council, said the vote was the last chance people have to make their voices heard before the next general election.
Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates from the count, including the results as they are announced.
Leeds Council election results and live updates
Who is standing for Mayor of West Yorkshire
Standing for West Yorkshire Mayor are Tracy Brabin (Labour Party), Bob Buxton (Yorkshire Party), Andrew Cooper (Green Party), Arnold Craven (Conservative Party), Stewart Golton (Liberal Democracts) and Jonathan Tilt (Independent).
Mayoral counting will get underway at 11am tomorrow (Saturday, May 4).
Who is standing for Leeds City Council?
The Labour group, which controls Leeds City Council, said the vote was the last chance people have to make their voices heard before the next general election.
Here are the full list of candidates standing for election to Leeds City Council - divided by ward.
Adel and Wharfedale
Anderson, Caroline Helen: Conservative Party
Love, Fiona Sarah Heather: Green Party
Orton, Jane: Labour Party
Robinson, Corey: Yorkshire Party
Slinger, Sharon Margaret: Liberal Democrats
Alwoodley
Buckley, Neil Alan: Conservative Party
Ellis, Jackie: Labour Party
Foreman, Howard Alan: Liberal Democrats
Goldhammer, Rio: Yorkshire Party
Jennings, Louise Mary: Green Party
Ardsley and Robin Hood
Bruce, Karen: Labour and Co-operative Party
Buxton, Claire Jane: Yorkshire Party
Daniels, Mark: Social Democratic Party
Foster, Mike: Conservative Party
Hall, Alaric Timothy Peter: Green Party
Leadley, Tom: Liberal Democrats
Armley
Banks, Richard Denis: Labour Party
Bettney, Warwick Charles: Social Democratic Party
Cunningham, Lou: Green Party
Martins, Rachel: Yorkshire Party
Walker, Dan: Liberal Democrats
Westwood, Adam Vincent James: Conservative Party
Beeston and Holbeck
Ali, Shaf: Labour Party
Chandler, Bradley Kenneth: Conservative Party
Fulton, Louie: Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Rogan, Matt: Green Party
Sykes, George: Liberal Democrats
Watson, Sasha: Social Democratic Party
Bramley and Stanningley
Bee, Elizabeth Anne: Liberal Democrats
Cook, Adam Daniel: Conservative Party
Rae, Adele: Labour Party
Riley, Richard David: Social Democratic Party
Whittaker, Keith Duncan: Green Party
Burmantofts and Richmond Hill
Adeyemi, Taiwo Funmilayo: Conservative Party
Chaves-Sanderson, Richard: Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Hollingsworth, David Ewan: Liberal Democrats
Khan, Asghar: Labour and Co-operative Party
Lees, Rob: Yorkshire Party
Whetstone, Paul Anthony: Social Democratic Party
Wolff, Robert Florian: Green Party
Calverley and Pudsey
Carter, Amanda Lesley: Conservative Party
Graham, Ellen: Green Party
McLeod, Stuart: Liberal Democrats
Timmins, Craig Lee: Labour and Co-operative Party
Chapel Allerton
Black, Kevin Irving: Conservative Party
Cowles, Richard Thomas: Social Democratic Party
Davies, Mike: Alliance for Green Socialism
Kett, Ryan David: Yorkshire Party
Qahwaji, Majd: Liberal Democrats
Rafique, Mohammed: Labour Party
Walker, Bobak: Green Party
Cross Gates and Whinmoor
Allerton, Noah: Liberal Democrats
Dews, Howard Graham: Yorkshire Party
Gibson, James: Labour Party
Hemingway, Martin Francis: Green Party
Holley, Max George: Conservative Party
Sunley, Graham Keith: Reform UK
Farnley and Wortley
Andrews, Peter Richard: Liberal Democrats
Blackburn, David: Green Party
George, Daisy May: Conservative Party
Haigh, Kate: Labour and Co-operative Party
Taylor, Finley Michael: Social Democratic Party
Garforth and Swillington
Bentley, Peter James: Conservative Party
Field, Sarah Jane: Garforth and Swillington Independents Party
Knox, Jake: Liberal Democrats
Lynott, Patrick: Green Party
Rayment, Alex: Labour Party
White, Kieran: Reform UK
Wilson-Kerr, Tyler Callum: Independent
Gipton and Harehills
Ali, Mothin: Green Party
Dalton, Iain Alaistair: Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Hussain, Arif: Labour Party
Race, Thomas Benedict: Liberal Democrats
Roberts, Liam Scott: Conservative Party
Guiseley and Rawdon
Alderson, Paul James: Conservative Party
Buxton, Bob: Yorkshire Party
Leighton, Sonia: Labour and Co-operative Party
Page, Helen Louise: Liberal Democrats
Wheeler, Lucy Katherine: Green Party
Harewood
Dowling, Simon Mark: Labour Party
Evans, Claire Anne: Green Party
Firth, Sam: Conservative Party
Levy, Jonathan Jared: Liberal Democrats
Headingley and Hyde Park
Garthwaite, Al: Labour Party
Goodall, Tim: Green Party
Greaux, Anthony Joseph: Independent
Hynam, Florian: Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Karim, Amar Ali: Liberal Democrats
Rowley, Steven Malcolm: Conservative Party
Horsforth
Calvert, Chris: Local Conservatives
Cowling, Ian: Yorkshire Party
Garvani, John: Labour Party
Jones, Gideon Matthew William: Green Party
Parker, Roderic: Liberal Democrats
Wright, Nathan Christopher: Social Democratic Party
Hunslet and Riverside
Dale, Benjamin Thomas Hanley: Liberal Democrats
Duncan, Oisín: Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Iqbal, Mohammed: Labour and Co-operative Party
Kovacs, Tamas: Conservative Party
Mushtaq, Omar: Green Part
Whetstone, Daniel Paul: Social Democratic Party
Killingbeck and Seacroft
Arnison, John Leigh: Green Party
Dobson, Catherine Frances: Social Democratic Party
Dresser, Jayne Louise: Reform UK
Gaskell, Rosemary: Conservative Party
Jenkins, David John: Labour Party
Otley, John: Liberal Democrats
Kippax and Methley
Holden, Greg: Liberal Democrats
Lewis, James: Labour Party
Mulhall, Connor Joseph Paul: Conservative Party
Oldershaw, Angela Pugh: Green Party
Kirkstall
Ainscow, Lyall Ashley: Conservative Party
Belcher, Adam James: Liberal Democrats
Long, Stuart
Smith, Victoria: Green Party
Tival, John: Trade Unionist And Socialist Coalition
Venner, Fiona Elizabeth: Labour Party
Little London and Woodhouse
Akhtar, Javaid: Labour Party
Barron, Pauline: Conservative Party
Bracuti, Anthony: Trade Unionist And Socialist Coalition
Karim, Ghaffar: Liberal Democrats
Zadok, Leon: Green Party
Middleton Park
Adeyemi, Samson Roberts: Conservative Party
Burke, Sharon: Labour Party
Chesterfield, Rob: Social Democratic Party
Follows, Michael Scott: Liberal Democrats
Gill, Julie: Green Party
Moortown
Farmer, Lee Anthony: Conservative Party
Finlay, Darren: Liberal Democrats
Hamilton, Sharon: Labour And Co-Operative Party
Hartshorne, Rachel: Green Party
Lynan, Cordelia Frances: Social Democratic Party
Stephens, David William: Yorkshire Party
Morley North
Brown, Simon: Morley Borough Independents
Bruce, Stuart: Labour And Co-Operative Party
Foster, Thomas Peter: Social Democratic Party
Gettings-Bellhouse, Jill: Independent
Jeffries, Lesley Evelyn: Green Party
Suryawanshi, Lalit: Conservative Party
Trueman, James: Liberal Democrats
Morley South
Barticel, Mihai Marcelin: Liberal Democrats
Bell, Chris: Green Party
Bennett, Phil: Independent
Giles, Alexander Ricardo: Conservative Party
Hill, Charlotte: Labour And Co-Operative Party
Kendall, James: Reform UK
Perry, Nigel: Social Democratic Party
Senior, Jane Simone: Morley Borough Independents
Otley and Yeadon
Bradley, Mick: Green Party
Lay, Sandy Edward Charles: Liberal Democrats
Libbish, Noah: Yorkshire Party
McCargo, Ian Joseph: Labour And Co-Operative Party
Singh, Jas: Conservative Party
Pudsey
Ahmed, Riaz: Labour Party
Glover, Christine Amy: Liberal Democrats
Seary, Dawn Michelle: Conservative Party
Ward, Suzanne Elizabeth: Green Party
Whitehead, Andrea: Reform UK
Rothwell
Dowd, Timothy Patrick: Labour And Co-Operative Party
Hart-Brooke, Conrad: Liberal Democrats
McDonald, Sean Francis: Yorkshire Party
Sikoryn, Allen, Green Party
Singh, Louisa Mary: Conservative Party
Welbourne, Sarah Jane: Social Democratic Party
Roundhay
Ahad, Shazar: Conservative Party
Anthoney, David Alan: Green Party
Iqbal, Najeeb: Liberal Democrats
Martin, Lisa: Labour Party
Richman, Carl Clements: Social Democratic Party
Temple Newsam
dos Santos, Nicola Jane: Green Party
Dresser, David Stephen: Reform UK
Hayden, Helen Elizabeth Mary: Labour And Co-Operative Party
Norman, Keith Cecil: Liberal Democrats
Trigg, Cormac John: Conservative Party
Whetstone, Wendy Vivienne: Social Democratic Party
Weetwood
Flint, Emma: Labour And Co-Operative Party
Foren, Chris: Green Party
Howley, Chris: Liberal Democrats
Perricone, Luca: Conservative Party
Walker, Rob: Social Democratic Party
Wetherby
Bowgett, David John: Labour Party
Howell, Ian Robert: Social Democratic Party
Jacobs, Anna Carol: Green Party
Lamb, Alan James: Conservative Party
McIntee, Lesley Ann: Liberal Democrats
When is the count taking place?
The polls closed at 10pm last night (Thursday, May 2) and counting is due to get underway at the John Charles Centre for Sport in Middleton from 10am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.