Fearnville Close Leeds: Police release picture of woman being treated as victim of 'domestic related murder'
The investigation into an incident on Fearnville Close was launched after police were called to a “concern for safety” on April 25.
Officers entered a house to find the bodies of two adults, a 63-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man.
They have now been named as Karen O’Leary and Dennis O’Leary.
The force said that Karen O’Leary is “being treated as a victim of murder and that police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the matter”.
Senior Investigating Officer DCI Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, added: “We are continuing to conduct a number of enquiries into this very serious incident and are now in a position to issue a picture of Karen.
“We are treating her death as a domestic related murder and are not looking for anyone else in connection with either her or Mr O’Leary’s death.
“Specially trained officers continue to support family members at what is clearly a dreadful time for them.”