Leeds primary school goes into 'lockdown' after man with machete seen acting in 'threatening manner' in Pudsey
and live on Freeview channel 276
Armed officers arrested a man this morning (Wednesday) from an address on Mount Pleasant Road, Pudsey after police received a call reporting a man had been carrying a machete and behaving in a threatening manner.
West Yorkshire Police said that no one was injured and the man remains in police custody at this time.
A parent of a child at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School on Mount Pleasant Road got in touch to say that the school had gone into lockdown as a result of the incident.
A message was sent to parents by the school this afternoon that read: “We were made aware of an issue in the local community today. As a result, we immediately decided to initiate the school’s lockdown procedures to keep our school community safe.
“We can confirm that this process was successful and we are no longer in lockdown.
Sign up today and get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter
“We understand that this can be upsetting for some children so we have ensured that support has been provided.
“After speaking to your child tonight, if you feel your child needs further support, please do not hesitate to contact the school.”