Armed officers arrested a man this morning (Wednesday) from an address on Mount Pleasant Road, Pudsey after police received a call reporting a man had been carrying a machete and behaving in a threatening manner.

West Yorkshire Police said that no one was injured and the man remains in police custody at this time.

A parent of a child at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School on Mount Pleasant Road got in touch to say that the school had gone into lockdown as a result of the incident.

Armed police were called to Mount Pleasant Road in Pudsey to reports of a man with a machete, as a nearby primary school was put in 'lockdown' (Stock image by Google)

A message was sent to parents by the school this afternoon that read: “We were made aware of an issue in the local community today. As a result, we immediately decided to initiate the school’s lockdown procedures to keep our school community safe.

“We can confirm that this process was successful and we are no longer in lockdown.

“We understand that this can be upsetting for some children so we have ensured that support has been provided.